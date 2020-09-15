Monona Grove schools are seeing an over 95 percent attendance rate during virtual learning this fall, administrators say.
Monona Grove students began learning virtually on Sept. 1. Administrators discussed how the first week of virtual learning went at a school board meeting on Sept. 9.
James Kamoku, the associate principal of Glacial Drumlin School, said the district saw a 97 percent attendance rate at Monona Grove High School from Sept. 1-9 and made contact with 99 percent of all high school students in that week.
Kamoku also said Glacial Drumlin School and the district’s three elementary schools all saw 99 percent attendance rates during that time period.
Monona Grove students are learning in synchronous (live) lessons over video conferencing, and accessing asynchronous homework assignments and lessons.
School board member Loreen Gage asked how teachers are taking attendance, and the policies surrounding that.
Winnequah School principal Angela Fassl said elementary teachers are taking attendance at the end of the day, noting whether students were seen at all that day. Students are expected to either attend live meetings or to access online lessons from that and turn them in.
Fassl said some students may be in daycare during school hours, experiencing connectivity issues or working on school work in the evenings based on family schedules. She said teachers are looking for any type of student engagement, and trying to be flexible with family needs.
Kamoku said Glacial Drumlin is handling attendance similarly, with teachers logging absences the next day.
Monona Grove High School principal Mitch McGrath said students have a deadline of 4 p.m. to submit coursework or to attend live lessons for every class. McGrath said that deadline was based on how much time administrators wanted staff to have to spend going back and adjusting attendance.
“This is not a punitive mark if the student was absent that day,” McGrath said. Rather, he said they are assessing “how can we support this student, and check in,” and make sure “they’re making their way through the curriculum.”
Monona Grove Director of Instruction Lisa Heipp agreed, saying they’re looking to measure engagement “to what level are you engaging in the learning…” and not just whether or not students logged on.
“We’re looking for a lot of opportunities to mark people present. We’re not looking for someone to be absent,” Heipp said.
Administrators also said they’re aiming to contact families every day of an absence to check in, but are trying not to overwhelm them.
School board vice president Susan Fox asked whether administrators were working to make contact with 100 percent of students, and keeping in touch with them.
“99 percent attendance is good, but (it’s) not 100 percent,” Fox said.
Several board members responded positively to the attendance policies.
“That’s great that you all provide a lot of flexibility,” Gage said.
Board member Elizabeth Cook agreed.
“If you can create that (engagement and excitement) in a strange space, that speaks volumes,” Cook said.
