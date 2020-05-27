Lacey Seibert is the new vice president of the Landmark Services Cooperative grain division, effective June 1. In this role, Seibert will lead the grain team focusing on strategic planning, business profitability, and employee growth and development.
Seibert joins Landmark with vast experience in the agricultural industry. Most recently, she held the role of farm advisement director for a marketing group with 130 million bushels of licensed storage capacity.
She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor's degree in agribusiness and a master's degree in agricultural economics. For the last 12 years, she has been working in the grain industry and specializing in on-farm grain origination and merchandising.
She began her career with a large, privately-held grain company in central Nebraska, which merchandised and originated grain into a 120 million gallons per year ethanol plant, and has since worked on the creation and leadership of two successful origination programs for cooperatives covering Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
At Landmark, she looks forward to continued positive change and delivering value-added services to members and customers.
Seibert and her husband, Jim, have a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. In her free time, Seibert and her family are active in their church and enjoy camping, volunteering in various ministries, and training at a gym.
