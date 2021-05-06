As part of a branding overhaul in the village of Cottage Grove, the village has selected a new logo.
At a February Cottage Grove Village Board meeting, a branding audit from consultant Distillery gave the following reviews of the old village logo:
- “Too similar to the town of Cottage Grove.”
- “Dated and out of touch.”
- “There is no meaning behind it.”
- “Does not communicate what the village has to offer.”
- “Does not communicate the values of the village.”
After Distillery brought four potential options to the village's Community Development Authority in recent months, the CDA passed its top choice to the village board for a vote on May 3.
The board concurred with the CDA, choosing a logo of three simplistic, differently-colored trees with buildings on either side, one of which looks more residential, and the other, more commercial. The different colors in the trees are intended to represent diversity.
Village Board Member Melissa Ratcliff said she liked that the village name sticks out more in the new logo.
"I think that these logos do a nice job of having it stand out as well as capturing more of an essence of what our community is all about," Ratcliff said at Monday's meeting.
You may still see the old logo used for the next month or so as the village works with Distillery to implement the logo, develop templates and more, Village Director of Planning and Development Erin Ruth said.
There will also be more work to do on the branding front for the village, as the Distillery audit reported public perceptions of the village as "small, rural and out of touch" and "unwelcoming to change."
