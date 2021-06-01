Monona police chief sworn in

Brian Chaney Austin, Monona’s new police chief, was sworn into office on Tuesday, June 1.
Chaney Austin, who will be the first Black man to serve as police chief in Monona, addressed the public Tuesday morning.
“It’s a true honor and privilege for me to join the ranks of the Monona police department and the great Monona family,” Chaney Austin said at the swearing in ceremony. “I know it’s a little early for me to say this, but I’m posing myself as a member of the [Monona PD] family now.”
Chaney Austin also emphasized a dedication to uniting the community as he takes office this year.
“We’ve done great work, and we’re going to do outstanding work in the days and years to come,” he said. “We’re in this together, all of us.”
The new police chief, along with interim police chief Sara Deuman, shared their immediate goals for the department with the Monona Police and Fire Commission on May 26.
Chaney Austin and Deuman said the most immediate need of the department is hiring and recruitment. Deuman said the department currently has two officer positions open, and is short-staffed.
Deuman said in order to encourage applicants, the Monona PD has waived its requirement for applicants to have been trained in a police academy.
Chaney Austin agreed, saying he seeks candidates that are “compassionate, caring, understanding,” respectful of diverse opinions and “able to effectively communicate.”
“You can teach somebody how to be a cop,” Chaney Austin said. (I’m) looking for those life skills and those experiences.”
Chaney Austin also shared with the commission that he’s prioritizing traffic safety, conversations on bias, reviewing training and connecting to the community.
“2020 was a hard year on all of us. We’ll rebound from this, we’ll be okay,” Chaney Austin said.
“Chief Chaney Austin has some great enthusiasm, and I’m looking forward to him coming on board,” Deuman said.
Fire and EMS
Jeremy McMullen, Monona’s fire chief and EMS director, also shared an update on Monona’s fire and EMS department.
McMullen said the department is fully staffed this year, and will not be looking for additional staff members for the next year, but McMullen said he expects additional staffing may be needed in future years.
The fire and EMS department is also evaluating its hiring process, like the Monona Police Department. McMullen said the department is working to adjust its onboarding practices, and its application screening process, to be more “bias-blind” and increase equity in hiring.
McMullen said the department is also keeping an eye on its equipment, with Monona Squad Five set to be decommissioned and not replaced this year. The department is also working on other initiatives, like increasing water safety and cycling safety, McMullen said.
McMullen said a majority of calls the fire/EMS department receives are EMS calls.