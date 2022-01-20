Stoughton Icebergs defeat Beaver Dam, lose to Viroqua and Rock County

Two third-period goals by the Rock County Fury (7-10-2) gave the Stoughton Icebergs (7-7) a 3-1 loss on Monday.
After the Fury took a 1-0 lead into the third period, sophomore forward Morgan Rhyner of Stoughton tied the game at 1-1. However, the Fury took the lead and scored their third goal on an empty net to come away with a 3-1 victory.
Stoughton 10
Beaver Dam 0
The Stoughton Icebergs celebrated senior night with a 10-0 victory over Beaver Dam (0-14) on Friday, Jan. 14.
Sophomore defenseman Avery Gerothanas of Monona Grove put the Icebergs up 1-0 with an assist from sophomore forward Addy Milota of Stoughton. Junior forward Laila Howe of Monona Grove scored twice, assisted by junior defenseman Arianna Stroede on the first goal and assisted on the second by freshman defenseman Caitlyn Pautsch of Monona Grove.
The Icebergs went up 4-0 with a goal from sophomore forward Morgan Rhyner of Stoughton. Sophomore forward Alexa Bartels of Oregon added a goal, assisted by Rhyner and senior forward Samantha Nelson of Stoughton.
In the second period, sophomore defenseman Abby Hinrichs of McFarland scored, assisted by sophomore forward Elliana Gaustad of Evansville and sophomore forward Katelynn Weeks of Parkview, making the score 6-0.
Freshman defenseman Pyper Dailey of Oregon pushed the lead to 7-0 with a goal, assisted by Nelson. Hinrichs recorded her second goal of the night, assisted by Pautsch.
Milota made the score 9-0 with a goal, assisted by junior defenseman Jenna Klonsinski of Monona Grove. Stroede added the final goal of the game, assisted by sophomore forward Alexa Bartels of Oregon.
Junior goalie Aven Gruner of Stoughton recorded four saves.
Stoughton 10, Beaver Dam 0
1st period
S- Avery Gerothanas (Addy Milota), 1:27. S- Laila Howe (Arianna Stroede), 4:22. S- Laila Howe (Caitlyn Pautsch), 4:52. S- Morgan Rhyner, 6:20. S- Alexa Bartels (Morgan Rhyner, Samantha Nelson), 14:35.
2nd period
S- Abby Hinrichs (Elliana Gaustad, Katelynn Weeks), 6:53. S- Pyper Dailey (Samantha Nelson), 13:53. S- Abby Hinrichs (Caitlyn Pautsch), 16:51.
3rd period
S- Addy Milota (Jenna Klonsinski), 6:50. S- Arianna Stroede (Alexa Bartels), 13:30.
Viroqua 4
Stoughton 3
Two overtime periods were needed in the Stoughton Iceberg nail-biting 4-3 loss to the Viroqua Blackhawks on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Lucia Nannini scored the winner for Viroqua (7-3) off an assist from Gabby Olson.
Junior forward Laila Howe of Monona Grove put the Icebergs up 1-0 in the first period, assisted by sophomore forward Addy Milota of Stoughton.
Viroqua added two goals in the second period, with Rachel Simonson tying the game and Olson made the score 2-1, assisted by Simonson and Freya Rising. Nola Karwoski added a goal for the Blackhawks, now up 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Simonson.
Milota cut the deficit to a goal, scoring off an assist from Howe. Sophomore forward Morgan Rhyner sent the game into overtime with a short-handed goal, assisted by Milota and junior defenseman Arianna Stroede of Monona Grove.
In the second overtime period, Nannini sent a shot past junior goalie Aven Gruner of Stoughton. Grunner recorded 34 saves.
Viroqua 4, Stoughton 3
Viroqua 0 2 1 0 1 — 4
Stoughton 1 0 2 0 0 — 3
1st period
S- Laila Howe (Addy Milota), 3:44.
2nd period
V- Rachel Simonson, 0:28. V- Gabby Olson (PP), (Rachel Simonson, Freya Rising), 15:08.
3rd period
V- Nola Karwoski (Rachel Simonson), 1:12. S- Addy Milota (Laila Howe), 12:29. S- Morgan Rhyner (Addy Milota, Arianna Stroede), 14:33.
2nd overtime
V- Lucia Nannini (Gabby Olson), 3:38.