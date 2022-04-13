Monona Grove girls soccer defeats Watertown; loses to Union Grove

Playing in a snow globe on Friday, April 8, the Monona Grove girls soccer team could not convert any goals in the second half, falling 2-1 to Union Grove.
“We’ve worked on our set pieces and corners every practice, we have our plays, but unfortunately we couldn’t finish on them. That’s something last year we couldn’t do, so now this year, I want to practice them and get a couple more goals on our corners,” said Monona Grove head coach Zoe Kurth.
Having a stiff wind at its back, Union Grove controlled the first 15 minutes of the game. The Broncos had a shot go over the crossbar and a shot hit the post in the 13th minute.
“Their formation, we definitely had to make some changes against that, but overall we had a good game. We had to play a little bit more wide in the midfield,” said Kurth.
Junior midfielder Ally Hilgart put the Silver Eagles up 1-0 in the 18th minute, scoring on a cross from junior midfielder Valerie Giallombardo.
“Ally is a solid player. She can run for miles and for days, she’s always a good player to have on the outside,” said Kurth.
The Monona Grove lead would not last for long as Julia James of Union Grove tied the game with a shot that tucked away in the side netting of the goal. James proved to be a dangerous player as the sophomore forward connected on another goal in the first half, sliding in front of Monona Grove senior goalkeeper Kailey Adamski, to score on a cross from Olivia Bushey.
In the second half, Monona Grove tried to use the wind at its back to help create chances. Giallombardo and Hilgart both had shots saved, and a corner kick put the ball in front of the goal, but the Bronco defense cleared away a potential shot.
A Monona Grove free kick in the 78th minute went wide, giving Union Grove the 2-1 victory. Monona Grove is 1-1 on the season.
Monona Grove 6, Watertown 1
Two goals from junior forward Delaney Bracken helped give the Silver Eagles a 6-1 victory on Tuesday, April 5.
Junior midfielder Ally Hilgart and senior forward Emma Dyer each scored in the first half to give MG a 2-1 lead. In the second period, junior forward Maia Romero scored and Bracken scored twice to put the Silver Eagles up 5-1.
Junior midfielder Jayden Radovan scored the final goal for Monona Grove in the 6-1 win.