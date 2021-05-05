The Monona Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the subject of a robbery at McDonald's on West Broadway on Saturday.
According to the MOPD, a man entered the restaurant on Saturday and took an undisclosed amount of money. MOPD described the subject as "middle aged, heavy set, bald, with grey facial hair. He was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, grey camo cargo pants, and black and white athletic shoes."
This incident is currently under investigation. If anyone witnessed this incident or has information, the Monona Police Department asks you to call the department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).
