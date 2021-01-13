The Clean Lakes Alliance (CLA) selected the city of Monona's purchase of the former San Damiano Friary property as its Urban Project of the Year.
The award was given at a ceremony on Jan. 13. In presenting the award, the Alliance acknowledged that the San Damiano property, located on Broadway Ave., could have been sold for development, but will instead remain a public green space and help control runoff into Lake Monona.
“The Clean Lakes Alliance is the premier organization devoted to improving the waters that make up the Yahara River watershed. We are honored to be recognized in this way and we look forward to the Alliance continuing to work with us on the project as a valued community partner," Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor said.
Alder Nancy Moore first introduced the San Damiano property to CLA Executive Director James Tye.
“Given his passion and expertise, James was immediately stunned by not only the property’s beauty and value as a Lake Monona destination, but its value for controlling stormwater runoff," Moore said. "As an arboretum perched above the Lake with mostly porous surface, it’s a natural catcher and cleaner of a significant volume of water. And it is a tremendous new resource reflective of CLA’s dedication to making the lakes the center of our community.”
The city of Monona closes on the property on June 1st. The property is not publicly accessible until then.
