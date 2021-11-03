Monona Grove girls swim wins Badger East Conference Meet

After going undefeated in conference, the Monona Grove girls swim team continued their excellent run with a first-place finish at the Badger East Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 30.
In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Morgan Heilman, freshman Brynn Jondle, freshman Audrey Schoenherr and freshman Jordan Sarubbi took third with a time of one minute and 54.56 seconds. Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.78 with Sarubbi (2:05.05) and freshman Audrey Garrett (2:08.61) in fourth and eighth.
Schoenherr won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.08 seconds as freshman Breleigh Ganshert (25.58) finished third and sophomore Kelley Ryan (26.38) took sixth. In the 100-yard freestyle, Schoenherr (1:00.33) took first as sophomore Tessa Gordon (1:00.53) placed second and sophomore Macy Ganshert (1:05.07) took seventh.
Jondle (2:19.74) took second in the 200-yard individual medley with sophomore Kiarra Kahl (2:30.48) taking fifth. In the 100-yard freestyle, Breleigh Ganshert (56.70) finished second and Sarubbi (57.62) took fourth.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Jondle (5:42.44) swam to a fifth-place finish as Garrett (5:42.47) finished right behind in sixth. Ryan, Gordon, Schoenherr and Breleigh Ganshert (1:41.47) won the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Heilman won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.49, just inching past Gordon, who placed second with a time of 1:01.86, and Ryan (1:05.96), who placed sixth. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Kahl (1:15.47) swam third and Macy Ganshert (1:17.35) finished sixth.
In the 400-yard freestyle, Breleigh Ganshert, Jondle, Gordon and Heilman won with a time of three minutes and 45.01 seconds.
Team scores: Monona Grove 515, Waunakee 424, DeForest 384, Milton 331, Stoughton 186, Fort Atkinson 141, Watertown 138, Beaver Dam 27.
Monona Grove will compete at the Division 1 Sectional at Milton scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. The top-24 swimmers with the fastest times throughout all of the Division 1 sectionals will qualify for state.