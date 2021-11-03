You are the owner of this article.
MONONA GROVE GIRLS SWIM

Monona Grove girls swim wins Badger East Conference Meet

  • 1 min to read
Monona Grove swim

The Monona Grove girls swim team celebrates after winning conference on Saturday, Oct. 30.

After going undefeated in conference, the Monona Grove girls swim team continued their excellent run with a first-place finish at the Badger East Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 30.

In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Morgan Heilman, freshman Brynn Jondle, freshman Audrey Schoenherr and freshman Jordan Sarubbi took third with a time of one minute and 54.56 seconds. Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.78 with Sarubbi (2:05.05) and freshman Audrey Garrett (2:08.61) in fourth and eighth.

Schoenherr won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.08 seconds as freshman Breleigh Ganshert (25.58) finished third and sophomore Kelley Ryan (26.38) took sixth. In the 100-yard freestyle, Schoenherr (1:00.33) took first as sophomore Tessa Gordon (1:00.53) placed second and sophomore Macy Ganshert (1:05.07) took seventh.

Jondle (2:19.74) took second in the 200-yard individual medley with sophomore Kiarra Kahl (2:30.48) taking fifth. In the 100-yard freestyle, Breleigh Ganshert (56.70) finished second and Sarubbi (57.62) took fourth.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Jondle (5:42.44) swam to a fifth-place finish as Garrett (5:42.47) finished right behind in sixth. Ryan, Gordon, Schoenherr and Breleigh Ganshert (1:41.47) won the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Heilman won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.49, just inching past Gordon, who placed second with a time of 1:01.86, and Ryan (1:05.96), who placed sixth. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Kahl (1:15.47) swam third and Macy Ganshert (1:17.35) finished sixth.

In the 400-yard freestyle, Breleigh Ganshert, Jondle, Gordon and Heilman won with a time of three minutes and 45.01 seconds.

Team scores: Monona Grove 515, Waunakee 424, DeForest 384, Milton 331, Stoughton 186, Fort Atkinson 141, Watertown 138, Beaver Dam 27.

Monona Grove will compete at the Division 1 Sectional at Milton scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. The top-24 swimmers with the fastest times throughout all of the Division 1 sectionals will qualify for state.

