The annual Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival, traditionally held over Father’s Day weekend in June, is the largest fundraiser for the volunteer department. Thousands of dollars are raised each year, with proceeds used for equipment, turnout gear, training and other department expenses.
Even though this year’s festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those additional funds are still needed.
Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides fire protection and emergency response to the village and Town of Cottage Grove along with a portion of the Town of Pleasant Springs. These municipalities provide a yearly budget to cover the basic costs associated with the fire department operations.
CGFD relies on private and corporate donations to purchase additional lifesaving tools, equipment and personal protective equipment along with its sponsorship of the Cottage Grove Home Talent baseball team and an annual college scholarship fund. Recent acquisitions include a UTV and trailer, battery powered Jaws of Life and various power tools. A wish list for future purchases include air bags (used to lift a vehicle off a trapped victim) and replacement turnout gear for firefighters.
To donate, send checks made payable to the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department to 4030 Highway N, Cottage Grove, WI 53714, or call 839-4343.
