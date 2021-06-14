Letter to the Editor: Pride flag stolen

June is Gay Pride Month, and for the second time in a week, someone has chosen to steal the Progress Pride Flag from Monona United Methodist Church. We fly this flag as a statement of support and affirmation for all of our LGBTQ+ neighbors. It is our way of saying we see you as whole and beloved children of God.
In 2014, members of Monona UMC voted to become part of the Reconciling Ministry Network, a coalition of congregations and individuals across the United Methodist Church that advocates for full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons in the life and ministry of the church. In April of this year we celebrated our 7th anniversary by recognizing the progress that has been made and the work still to be done both in the church and in our broader culture. We specifically lifted up the struggles of transgender persons and the intersectionality of marginalized groups in our world.
The Progress Pride Flag was designed to be inclusive of this intersectionality. Flying this flag is important to us for another reason as well – it was a gift to the church from an anonymous community member who missed seeing our rainbow flag (it had weathered and needed to be replaced). We were thrilled to show off our new flag, visibly widening the circle of God’s love and grace in our community. When this special gift was stolen, we immediately purchased a replacement. And within a week, the second flag and pole had been stolen again.
To the person(s) who have taken our PRIDE flags, your actions demonstrate WHY flying the flag is so important. Know that our commitment to love our neighbors is unwavering – we will replace the flag as many times as is necessary. Instead of destroying our property, let us sit down and have a conversation about what we believe and why.
To our neighbors who are gay, lesbian, transgender, queer, intersex, bisexual, pansexual, asexual, questioning, closeted, or ally, we stand beside you and affirm your right to live into the fullness of all that God created you to be.
Grace abounds!
-Laura Crow, interim pastor
Monona UMC, 606 Nichols Dr., Monona, WI