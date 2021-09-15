Monona Grove girls golf wins back-to-back meets

After an initial rainout, the Silver Eagles shot their lowest team score in four years on the way to a 186-190 defeat of DeForest on Friday, Sept. 10.
Alex Hayes earned a 44, the lowest score for MG. Josie Gennerman carded a 46, Lauren Reed scored a 47 and Grace Westberg ended the round with a 49. Kaylyn McQueeney shot a 61, which was not used in the team tally.
Tyron Endres of DeForest earned medalist honors after shooting a 39 on the round. Monona Grove moved to 5-1 in conference play.
Monona Grove 191
Watertown 223
Playing the front nine at Door Creek, Alex Hayes shot her best score of the season. She shot a 40 in route to a Monona Grove 191-197 victory over Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 9.
Hayes earned medalist honors in the round. On the fourth and eighth hole, she scored birdies, and earned pars on the third and seventh holes.
Lauren Reed shot a 44, earning pars on the fifth and sixth holes. Josie Gennerman earned a 48 with a par on the eighth hole. Kaylee Powers scored a 59, and Brianna McCosky’s score of 65 was not used in the team tally.