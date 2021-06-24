Chiropractic clinic in talks to buy Beltline Animal Hospital

Beltline Animal Hospital, which has been in operation on E. Broadway in Monona since 1987, could possibly be home to a chiropractic clinic in …
A Monona chiropractic clinic is in talks to purchase Beltline Animal Hospital on E. Broadway, which went up for sale Jan. 11, 2021.
The veterinary hospital is currently listed at $599,000, a drop of more than $85,000 from an original asking price of $685,000.
Dr. Melissa Murphy of Discover Family Chiropractic, who currently has an office at 109 River Place, met with city plan commission members June 14 to discuss the potential buy.
Discover Family Chiropractic at 109 River Place in Monona may be moving to 800 E. Broadway.
According to a preliminary commission proposal, the chiropractic clinic is looking to expand its office space but is “keen on staying in Monona.”
“We are really excited about the building and the site,” Murphy said in a June 1 address to plan commission members. “Dr. McGriff and I are determined to stay in Monona, as we love [this] community.”
Murphy, who owns Discover Family Chiropractic alongside Dr. Kimberly McGriff, has been a practicing chiropractor in Monona since 2001, and opened Discover Family Chiropractic in 2009.
If Murphy were to purchase the E. Broadway veterinary clinic, Discover Family Chiropractic’s River Place location would close.
She said the green space of the current animal hospital is a big appeal for the move.
“We love that our patients would be able to enjoy the park next door before or after their appointments,” said Murphy. “The green space behind the property is amazing.”
Last week, Murphy wrote plan commission members to seek feedback on subdividing the E. Broadway building to accommodate the chiropractic business and two additional commercial tenants that the clinic would lease to.
To better accommodate parking needs, Murphy said the chiropractic clinic is in talks of removing a section of the building currently dedicated to animal kennels and replacing it with additional parking stalls.
Although Murphy has yet to make an official offer on the building, plan commission members said the proposal looks promising.
“I think it’s a great project,” said Plan Commission Member Susan Fox. “It’s exciting, and I think it’s a great use.”