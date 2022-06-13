 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA HOME TALENT

Sam Lund records 13 strikeouts, Corey Schmidt earns the save in a Monona Home Talent win against Rio

Led by stellar pitching, the Monona Braves earned a 3-1 win over the Rio Railmen on Sunday, June 12.

The Braves scored twice in the top of the first inning when Mason Coyle and Taylor Carlson each scored a run.

The Railmen would put two runners on in the bottom of the first, but Sam Lund earned back-to-back strikeouts to escape the inning without a run scored.

Lund continued to pitch well, striking out the side in the second and recording two punch-outs in the third. In the fourth, Rio cut the lead to 2-1 on an RBI single.

Lund recorded two strikeouts in each of the fifth and sixth innings, finishing with 13 strikeouts in six innings.

Corey Schmidt took over in relief in the seventh, leaving a Rio runner stranded at second base after recording a strikeout and a groundout. Schmidt struck-out two batters in the eighth, while Monona hung on to a 2-1 lead.

In the ninth, Lund scored a run for the Braves, extending the lead to 3-1. In the bottom of the ninth, Rio (1-4) led off with a single.

Schmidt then struck-out the next two batters, but a single put the tying run on first base and brought the potential winning run to the plate. A pop-out ended the game, earning Schmidt the save in the 3-1 win.

Carlson went three-for-four in the win, while Coyle added two hits.

Monona is 4-1 on the year and will travel to Sun Prairie (3-2) at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

Monona 3, Rio 1

Monona 200 000 001 — 3 8 1

Rio 000 100 000 — 1 8 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Lund (W; 6-5-1-0-13-0), Schmidt (SV; 3-3-0-0-5-1); R: J. Jenkins (L; 9-8-3-2-1).

Leading hitters — M: T. Carlson 3x4, Coyle 2x5, Seelow 1x4; R: Henke 2x4, Doleshaw 1x4, Jenkins 1x4.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK