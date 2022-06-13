Sam Lund records 13 strikeouts, Corey Schmidt earns the save in a Monona Home Talent win against Rio

Led by stellar pitching, the Monona Braves earned a 3-1 win over the Rio Railmen on Sunday, June 12.
The Braves scored twice in the top of the first inning when Mason Coyle and Taylor Carlson each scored a run.
The Railmen would put two runners on in the bottom of the first, but Sam Lund earned back-to-back strikeouts to escape the inning without a run scored.
Lund continued to pitch well, striking out the side in the second and recording two punch-outs in the third. In the fourth, Rio cut the lead to 2-1 on an RBI single.
Lund recorded two strikeouts in each of the fifth and sixth innings, finishing with 13 strikeouts in six innings.
Corey Schmidt took over in relief in the seventh, leaving a Rio runner stranded at second base after recording a strikeout and a groundout. Schmidt struck-out two batters in the eighth, while Monona hung on to a 2-1 lead.
In the ninth, Lund scored a run for the Braves, extending the lead to 3-1. In the bottom of the ninth, Rio (1-4) led off with a single.
Schmidt then struck-out the next two batters, but a single put the tying run on first base and brought the potential winning run to the plate. A pop-out ended the game, earning Schmidt the save in the 3-1 win.
Carlson went three-for-four in the win, while Coyle added two hits.
Monona is 4-1 on the year and will travel to Sun Prairie (3-2) at 1 p.m. next Sunday.