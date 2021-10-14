You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE BOYS SOCCER

Jordan Davis-Troller's goal against Edgewood number one goal of the week

  • 1 min to read
Jordan Davis-Troller

Jordan Davis-Troller

One of last week’s goals in a matchup between Monona Grove and Edgewood was named Wisconsin’s Number One Goal on Hudl.

One of last week's goals in a matchup between Monona Grove and Edgewood was named Wisconsin's Number One Goal on Hudl. 

A goal scored by Monona Grove senior Jordan Davis-Troller against Edgewood was selected as the top goal in the state last week. 

Davis-Troller sent a shot from more than 30 yards out, which found the corner of the net. Davis-Troller helped lead the Silver Eagles to a 4-1 victory over Edgewood. 

Tags

Recommended for you