Jordan Davis-Troller's goal against Edgewood number one goal of the week

One of last week’s goals in a matchup between Monona Grove and Edgewood was named Wisconsin’s Number One Goal on Hudl.
A goal scored by Monona Grove senior Jordan Davis-Troller against Edgewood was selected as the top goal in the state last week.
Davis-Troller sent a shot from more than 30 yards out, which found the corner of the net. Davis-Troller helped lead the Silver Eagles to a 4-1 victory over Edgewood.