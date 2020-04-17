The local open burning ban has been lifted by the Cottage Grove Fire Department.
There are no restrictions on burning, although Saturdays and Sundays are the preferred days. Burning is strongly discouraged Monday through Friday during the health emergency declaration.
Keep emergency responders safe by being extra vigilant and following all burn permit requirements.
