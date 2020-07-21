Like everything else affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, the annual St. Dennis Parish Festival will be scaled back and held with a twist this year.
In lieu of the traditional weeklong event, the church will host a beef dinner drive-thru Sunday, July 26.
The drive-thru will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance to the drive-thru will be via the south driveway off Dempsey Road.
Menu items include a complete beef dinner, grilled Italian sausage, Sinsinawa mound cinnamon bread, and cans of water, beer and wine.
Payment can be made with debit or credit cards, or with exact change.
Visit stdennisparish.org to preorder and prepay.
For questions and group delivery options, call 246-5124.
St. Dennis Parish is located at 505 Dempsey Road, Madison.
