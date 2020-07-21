Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.