MONONA GROVE GIRLS BASKETBALL Monona Grove girls basketball loses Badger-East Championship game to Beaver Dam By Calahan Steed Feb 22, 2022 The Monona Grove girls basketball team could not win the Badger-East Championship on Thursday, Feb. 17, losing 54-50 to Beaver Dam.Holding a three-point halftime lead over Beaver Dam (22-2, 14-1), the Silver Eagles (13-9, 10-5) gave up 33 points in the second half. Gabby Wilke of Beaver Dam had a game-high 23 points.Senior guard Avery Poole recorded 17 points for the Silver Eagles.Monona Grove High School honored Sue Kanable at halftime. Kanable was recognized for her work at Monona Grove High School in establishing women's sports, as part of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.Monona Grove begins the playoffs by facing the winner of Stoughton/Baraboo at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.Beaver Dam 54, Monona Grove 50Beaver Dam 21 33 — 54Monona Grove 24 26 — 50Beaver Dam (fg ft-ft tp) — Wilke 8 6-10 23, Wittnebel 7 1-2 15, Oestreicher 3 3-4 11, Lapen 1 0-0 2, Ashley 0 0-2 0, Kuenzi 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 11-22 54.Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Poole 4 8-10 17, Clevidence 4 0-0 9, Nelson 3 0-0 7, BonDurant 2 3-4 7, Inda 0 6-6 6, Moreau 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 19-22 50.Three pointers — Monona Grove 3 (Clevidence, Nelson, Poole), Beaver Dam 3 (Oestreicher 2, Wilke).