Questions of diversity, equity and inclusion were at the top of the list for Monona City Council candidates at last Saturday’s candidate forum.
All five council candidates – incumbents Nancy Moore, Kathy Thomas and Doug Wood and newcomers Patrick DePula and Nadia Dominguez – mentioned issues of racial equity as one of the most significant issues facing the city.
Several questions about race and equity were asked by the community, including what council candidates have done and will continue to do to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in the city.
One item, brought up by Wood, was discussion of an ad hoc diversity, equity and inclusion committee, which the city council will be considering. No one has yet been added to the council.
DePula, along with mayoral candidate Kristie Goforth, decried the fact that Goforth, who is of Native American descent, wasn’t invited to be a part of the committee, but Mayor Mary O’Connor and others have said that no one has been added to the committee yet, as it hasn’t gotten to that stage.
“What I plan to do is to listen to the recommendations from [the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development],” Thomas said. “I’m of the understanding that the diversity committee will have a majority of people, at least several people of color on there, and we’ll listen to their recommendations of what we can do to improve this community for all.”
DePula, a white man, suggested that white leaders such as himself, if he were to be elected, need to “shut up and listen” on conversations of racial bias.
“After we shut up, after we’ve listened, we also need to work together on change,” Wood said in response.
While most of the discussion at the forum was about listening to people with diverse backgrounds and then making changes in the city, non-incumbents Dominguez and DePula did not think that the formation of a committee was enough.
“This speaks to the heart of it… this ad hoc committee isn't sufficient,” Dominguez said. Dominguez said that the same voices have been amplified in Monona for too long, and it’s time for new people to be heard.
Dominguez, who is Latina, said Monona has “yielded to the voices of a select few for too long” during the forum, saying the city needs to “put our money where our mouth is” and make listening to diverse groups a focus.
Some have taken issue with the tone taken by newcomer candidates Dominguez and DePula during the forum.
One such person was Monona City Councilor Molly Grupe, who has endorsed all three incumbents in the race – Moore, Wood and Thomas. Grupe, in a letter to the editor of the Herald-Independent, said she was “extremely disappointed in the tone and tenor of the forums’ dialogues, and their largely “axe-to-grind” political bent” of the candidates challenging the incumbents.
Others have written similar letters, while Wood said at the forum he was “disappointed” with some of the words chosen in some answers during the forum.
Issues of race in Monona
The city of Monona has been at the center of recent police controversies, including a June 2 police call during which police handcuffed and detained Keonte Furdge, who was staying at the home with the permission of the property owner.
Police released Furdge, but the case, along with the death of Elliot Johnson by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in September following a police chase, have spurred protests and investigations, along with questions about police policies, which the Monona Police Department and Monona City Council have examined and made some changes to in recent months.
One of the investigations was done by the Riseling Group, which reported that Black people made up 32.7% of citations and 43.9% of arrests in Monona from January to August of 2020.
Of those arrested during that period, 86% were not from Monona, which has a population that is just 1.2% Black, however. Almost 68% reported being from Madison.
Statistics such as those were discussed at the Monona mayoral candidate forum last weekend, brought up by current city councilor and mayoral candidate Kristie Goforth.
Goforth also brought up a June 15 meeting of the city council where she referenced the number of Black people being arrested by Monona police.
In that meeting, Goforth asked that officers “stop pulling over Black Americans unless there is an authentic threat of harm to other drivers or pedestrians.”
At the time, then-police chief Walter Ostrenga said that officers wouldn’t always know who was driving a car depending on other factors, such as if the car was driving at high speeds or if it was dark out.
Goforth brought up at the mayoral candidate forum a comment from O’Connor at the June 15 council meeting where O’Connor asked Goforth, who is of Native American descent, if it would be O.K. to pull over other minorities such as Native American drivers.
“I realize that’s a problem,” O’Connor said at the June 15 meeting. “But are you saying it’s O.K. to pull over Native American drivers who have that problem but not Black Americans? Is that how you want that interpreted?”
Goforth said a number of citizens reached out to apologize on O’Connor’s behalf following the meeting, but O’Connor said it wasn’t meant to be taken in that context.
“That came up in the context of Alder Goforth asking if we can just instruct our police officers not to stop Black drivers or people who they think are speeding or are trying to determine our speeding… It was not throwing a race card, it was a question, and it’s something we legally cannot do,” O’Connor said. “I’ve been reading a lot about issues of bias, I’ve talked to a lot of people in the community of all color about these issues, listening to their input and suggestions, that’s what led to this ad hoc committee that we’ve only proposed…”
San Damiano
DePula was also vocal about spending when it comes to the purchase of the San Damiano property, a 10-acre property along Lake Monona, which the city is planning to close on in June for a cost of $8.6 million, though $2 million of that will be offset by a Dane County grant.
David Allen and Development for Conservation were retained to test the feasibility of raising $12,000,000 to purchase the property, update the manor house on the property and more.
The 2020 Feasibility Study Report for the city reported that an adequate constituency of potential contributors was not likely to be identified to raise $12 million.
The study said the Aldo Leopold Nature Center “struggled to raise $1.5 million” and referenced a fundraiser for Olbrich Gardens that has not quite met its $6 million goal after over five years.
“Evidence gathered in the study suggests that it will be challenging to raise $1.5 million and perhaps as much as $2 million in pledge payments in the next three to five years,” the report states.
Years down the line, however, will the price matter to residents? The report said that several people interviewed had compared the purchase to the city of Madison’s acquisition of Turville Park across the lake along John Nolen Drive, saying “no one complains today about what the city paid for it,” and “it would be criminal to develop it.”
The report does note that Turville Park was acquired under the threat of eminent domain and was initially considered as an alternative site to the now-Monona Terrace, calling the comparison “perhaps a little unfair.”
O’Connor, in an guest column for the Herald-Independent this fall with Friends of San Damiano President Andrew Kitslaar, called the San Damiano purchase a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.
