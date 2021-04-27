Leadership on the Monona Grove School Board shifted Monday night after the election of a new school board president and vice president.
Following ballots cast by board members, Loreen Gage will now sit as president of the Monona Grove School Board, a seat she will take over from previous School Board President Andrew McKinney. Prior to her election as president, Gage had been serving as treasurer of the board.
Although McKinney was not re-elected to his seat as president, he did receive the most ballots for vice president, a position he will take over as previous vice president Susan Fox is transitioned out of that role.
In addition to the election of president and vice president, Board Member Susan Manning was re-elected to her position as board clerk, and Board Member Elizabeth Cook was elected to assume Gage’s vacant seat as treasurer.
The first point of action taken by the new board leadership Monday night was a vote on the fate of board meeting format amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March of last year, the school board began to hold its meetings virtually, with this week’s meeting marking the first time all board members have met in person in more than 12 months, a decision made to accommodate Monday night’s election.
A discussion on whether or not the board should make a return to in-person meetings or stay in a virtual model was a subject of debate between members of the board, with some pushing for an immediate return to in-person meetings and others more inclined to remain virtual.
Board Member Eric Hartz said he doesn’t see any reason why a fully vaccinated board would opt not to meet in-person, and made the point that it’s only right for the board to return to in-person meetings after voting to send teachers and students back to in-person learning.
“I do think if we’re all vaccinated… I think it would be safe for us to return to meeting in person,” said Hartz. “Another thing is, our teachers are back in person and our staff are back in school, so I think it’s only reasonable for the board to be back in person as well.”
Cook echoed that, saying it may appear unfair of the board to continue in a virtual model after asking school staff and students to return in-person.
“I think we have this expectation that our staff be here… and I think part of leadership is doing those kinds of things as well, and for that reason I’m advocating for us to meet in-person,” Cook said.
Board Member Susan Fox took a slightly different stance on the issue, saying an immediate return to in-person meetings might not be fair to members of the public who wish to make public comment at board meetings but aren’t yet comfortable attending in-person under current COVID-19 data.
Ultimately, the board voted to continue the next three meetings in a virtual format, with a more firm decision on the topic to be made at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
