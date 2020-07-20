Cottage Grove native Jacob Frederickson parred 12 holes to finish in a three-way tie for fourth at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour event July 16 at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
Frederickson, who will be a junior at Monona Grove High School, bogeyed the first two holes before recovering with a birdie on the par-5 third hole. After that, he parred eight straight holes but ended with three bogeys on the back nine to finish with a 4-over par 76, three strokes behind first-place Sam Godager of Madison.
Monona Grove senior Andrew Munn of Cottage Grove ended up an 11-over par 83, and finished in a four-way tie for 15th. Another Cottage Grove golfer, MG junior Mitchell Hackell, tied for 42nd at +26.
Frederickson also competed in the July 17 junior tour event at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin, and tied for 10th with a 9-over par 81, six strokes behind first-place Will Buettner of Whitefish Bay.
Batterman eighth at The Oaks
Former Sun Prairie High School athlete and Cottage Grove native Ryan Batterman shot an 8-over par 79 to finish in a tie for eighth at the July 14 PGA Junior Tour event at The Oaks in Cottage Grove.
Batterman parred eight holes and had two birdies but struggled with two double bogeys and six bogeys to end three strokes in back of tournament leader Thomas Kriewaldt of Madison. Frederickson tied for 23rd with a 15-over par, 86 and Munn tied for 26th with a 17-over par, 88.
