Monona Grove cross country team faced off with Mount Horeb on Saturday, April 24, with the MG boys picking up a win.
Senior Eli Trader was able to outrun the rest of the competition by posting a blistering time of 16:57.6 to get first place in the boys race. Junior Jacob Anderson’s time of 18:13.2 and senior Kevin Keaveny’s time of 18:44.3 were good enough for fourth and fifth place finishes, respectively. Junior Charlie Granda just missed out on a top-five time with a time of 18:45.3, which placed him in sixth place. Senior Steven Koopmans was able to round out the top ten with a time of 19:34.7 for the Silver Eagles.
Without Peighton Nelson, Monona Grove’s girls got a strong contribution from junior Ally Yundt. Yundt placed second overall with a time of 21:08.2, which was only a couple of seconds behind Mount Horeb’s Anna Ollendick, who placed first.
Senior Anya Schmidt was able to sneak into the top five with a time of 22:39.0, which earned her a fifth place finish. Junior Lindsey Poels, whose time of 23:12.5 secured her a sixth place finish.
Rounding out the top ten was freshman Riley Zielke, who placed seventh with a time of 23:30.7, and junior Mikayla Degroot’s time of 23:52.4 helped her secure a tenth-place finish.
Next up for the Silver Eagles will be sectionals, taking place on Saturday, May 1.
