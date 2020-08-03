This past Monday morning dawned gray and cool, and reminded me of the first time I came to Wisconsin.
It was the first week of August 1976, when I, my then-boyfriend Bob, and our friends Peg and Bill rented a cabin on Lake Winneconne. We hauled a boat behind my ’65 Chevy Impala all the way from southern Indiana for a week of fishing and water-skiing.
Well, that was the plan anyway.
We arrived at night, having driven for about 11 hours. The cabin was miniscule. One tiny bedroom had a double bed, the other two singles.
The bathroom was the smallest I had ever seen outside of a Pullman car. The shower, which emitted an anemic trickle of lukewarm water that still drained the hot water tank within five minutes, was barely big enough to turn around in.
The kitchen was one wall of the living room, and had a stove-top but no oven. At least it had a full-sized fridge. The rest of the furnishings consisted of a kitchen table with four chairs, a grungy-looking couch and a small rabbit-ear TV.
Well, we didn’t care. We were on vacation! We were going to swim and sun and ski and cook the fish we caught on the grill outside and fall asleep listening to loons.
Except there were no loons.
But there was rain. Lots of rain.
I had heard stories of Wisconsin my whole life. My mother, born and raised in Utah, had moved to Los Angeles right after high school.
She was barely 20 when World War II broke out and one night, on a whim, she married some guy who was shipping out for the Pacific in a couple of days.
After he left, she flew to Chicago to meet his family, and they took her to their summer place in Door County.
Having spent her entire life amid the brown and tawny hills of the West, she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw Wisconsin.
“It was the greenest place I’d ever seen!” she told me. “The trees were so tall, and so green, and there were so many of them! It was the most beautiful place I had ever been.”
After a few weeks in Door County, they returned to Chicago. My mother stayed with her new in-laws for awhile but soon got a job and moved out.
She and a girlfriend, who wrote cookbooks for the home appliance division of General Electric, rented the carriage house of one of the big estates on Lake Shore Drive north of Chicago. My mom used to point it out to me on visits to the Windy City.
A couple of years later, her husband got a leave and came home to Chicago. They realized the marriage had been a mistake and got divorced. No hard feelings.
Then her roommate introduced her to en electrical engineer from GE who also taught at the University of Chicago. Eventually, my mom married him and they had me. (Also my brother, but I’m pretty sure that was a mistake.)
Anyway, my first impression of Wisconsin was not green but gray: Leaden skies and constant rain.
And cold. Too cold to ski or swim.
We played a lot of cards. Toured a cheese factory. I read seven books in one week.
At the end of the week, as we crossed the state line into Illinois, I turned to Peg and said, “I am never going to Wisconsin again!”
Karma! It’ll get you every time!
Unfair subsidy?
One of my old buddies from Monona Swim & Dive Club, Randy Parvin – also known affectionately as “Bobcat Boy” – is pretty ticked at the city of Monona right now.
Parvin’s peeve is the Below Deck ice cream parlor, operated by the city Parks and Recreation Department at the new Grand Crossing Park
He believes it competes unfairly with Monona’s original ice cream parlor, The Bait Shop, on Winnequah Road across from Schluter Beach.
Below Deck, he says, pays no rent or property taxes like The Bait Shop does.
Also, there are signs advertising the Below Deck shop in city parks. Advertising for non-city-owned businesses is strictly prohibited by city ordinance.
The shop also offers discounts for city residents on certain days. Parvin argues it couldn’t afford to offer those discounts if it was not subsidized by the city in the first place.
Parvin complained to members of the City Council and other city officials to no avail. With the sole exception of new Alder Kristie Schilling, he heard nothing from anyone.
I think he deserves answers.
Don’t defund police
Speaking of answers, a small but vocal group of activists is demanding that Monona “defund” its police department by cutting 20% from the department budget.
That figure is equal to the loss of five police officers.
Crime is rising at alarming rates in other Dane County communities. I believe the MOPD is one of the main forces in keeping Monona the safe community we all love.
Furthermore, Chief Walter Ostrenga is retiring in January. Think how much harder it will be to find a quality candidate to replace him if the department appears under assault by its own citizens.
If you want to see the MOPD budget maintained at its current level, please let your alders and mayor know.
You can drop them all an e-mail by going to mymonona.com/FormCenter.
Just don’t expect a reply.
