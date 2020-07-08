The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. Temperatures are predicted to be dangerously hot with heat indices approaching 100 degrees. Public Health Madison Dane County is advising people to stay cool, stay hydrated and stay connected.
Extremely high temperatures coupled with high humidity can have serious effects on an individual’s health. Populations most susceptible to heat-related illness include socially isolated individuals, older adults, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, homeless, low income and people with chronic medical conditions.
Personal preparedness is critical to individual’s safety during these conditions.
“Personal preparedness is critical to maintaining one’s safety and well-being through such hot temperatures, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Charles Tubbs Sr., Dane County Emergency Management director. “Precautions people can take to avoid serious health consequencesshould focus on staying cool, staying hydrated, and staying connected.”
– Stay inside air-conditioned buildings if possible. Both East and West Towne malls are open.
– Limit outdoor activity and avoid direct sunlight.
– Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
– Take a cool shower or bath to help reduce your core body temperature.
– Never sit in a parked car or leave a child or pet in a parked car.
– Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
– Drink at least two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
– Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.
– Make sure your household members and pets are drinking enough water.
– Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.
– Regularly check on friends, loved-ones and neighbors. Call, text, or do a video call.
Pay close attention to your body. Know the signs and symptoms of heat related illness (www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html). If you start feeling overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated or have muscle cramps, you could be experiencing heat illness. Move to a cool location, drink water, get under a fan, and take a cool shower or bath, or put cool washcloths on the back of your neck and under your arms. If your symptoms don’t improve or worsen, go to the emergency room.
If you see a parked car with a child or pet left inside, dial 9-1-1 and stay with the car until help arrives.
More than 600 deaths from extreme heat events occur each year in the United States.
