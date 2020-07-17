A homeowner’s dog alerted him to two men entering his patio door in an attempted burglary at 1:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, according to information released by the Monona Police Department. The homeowner yelled, and the two men fled on foot.
A responding Monona officer saw a black Nissan Rouge SUV leaving the area at high speeds and attempted to stop the vehicle but had to terminate the pursuit due to the suspects dangerous driving. The Nissan matched a vehicle stolen on the north side of Madison on July 14.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or you can text “Monona” followed by the information to 847411 (TIP411).
