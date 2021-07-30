Cottage Grove garage sales are Aug. 5-7

The Cottage Grove Lions Club is sponsoring this year’s community-wide garage sales in Cottage Grove.
The club will provide advertisements with garage sale listings, to locate sales happening in the community. Maps will be provided at the Lions tent, as well as at the Ace Hardware, Centex C-Store, Piggly Wiggly, Forward Pharmacy, Monona Bank, Bank of Sun Prairie and Wisconsin Bank and Trust.
The Lions Club will also offer refreshments and food during the sales on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tent will be located in the parking lot of the Ace Hardware on the corner of County Highway BB and County Highway N.
Proceeds from concession sales at the Lions tent will support are BSA troops, the local food pantry, the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Deer-Grove EMS, scholarships and other community needs.
Brat Feed
The Cottage Grove Area Historical Society will also have a brat and corn feed during the Cottage Grove community garage sales. The brat feed will be held on Friday, Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Piggly Wiggly on County Highway BB.