A group of more than 120 parents are pleading with the Monona Grove School District to re-open its doors after the district made a switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19. The decision was backed by an Aug. 21 Public Health Dane County order requiring all Dane County schools to have grades 3-12 go virtual.
The Wisconsin State Supreme Court has since temporarily suspended this order.
The group planned a rally to be held outside the Monona Grove School District administrative building on Sept. 16, but the event was shut down after several members grew concerned over possible public backlash.
Jennifer Hablewitz, the mother of four Monona Grove students, started the movement months ago, when she wrote a Facebook post questioning why the school is refusing to reopen, even when local government agencies have offered guidelines to aid in doing so. Negative responses from parents who support virtual learning over the in-person alternative were swift, Hablewitz said.
“People were very, very mean about it. I was called a teacher hater, I was called a kid hater,” she recalled.
Despite the pushback from other parents, Hablewitz said she also found support. In response to her post, several parents sent private messages to Hablewitz, voicing their agreement but also expressing their fear to speak up.
This, she said, is when she hatched the idea to create a private Facebook group for parents who share her goal of being granted an in-person option for their children.
Hablewitz said the group’s main motivation in planning the rally was to invoke a response from the school board and Superintendent Dan Olson. Parents from the group claim to have sent a plethora of emails and phone calls to school board members voicing their concerns with virtual learning, but to no avail. Hablewitz described the district’s response as generic, even aloof. They feel ignored by the administration, like they have no voice, multiple parents stated.
“The role of a school board is to hear the voices, concerns, and frustrations of the parents and community and bring that to the superintendent so a decision can be made, and it is very obvious that this was never done,” Hablewitz said on Olson’s July 27 decision to institute full-time virtual learning.
“I don’t want anyone to ever think I am taking the virus lightly,” Hablewitz continued. “I work in healthcare, I have been nose deep in this since day one. I have been there, I get it. I get the fear. Every email, every phone call I have sent to school board members has been based in science.”
Parents involved in the group stated that their push for reopening Monona Grove schools is not based in disregard for the danger of COVID-19, but instead comes from a place of fear for what they perceive as the detrimental effects that virtual learning is having on their children.
When asked how virtual learning has impacted their families, one parent stated, “It has been very difficult to say the least. I have one who refuses to take virtual school seriously, one that has no motivation and thinks it’s a joke. I know that my voice does need to be heard and I want our kids in physical schools.”
Monona Grove parent John Hogan said his kids went from spending around 30 hours a week in school prior to the pandemic, to now spending roughly 16 hours a week with virtual learning. As for Hablewitz, she claims virtual learning has torn her family apart.
“I have straight A students who are learning nothing right now. The first week of school, I got 15 phone calls at work because my kids were having technical issues with virtual learning,” Hablewitz said. “I want to be their mom; I don’t want to be their teacher. I am supposed to be the person they can come to at the end of a long day. With virtual learning, we are at each other’s throats for eight hours a day.”
Several families stated that they feel written off by school board members, who have given what they feel are generic responses and false intent to have schools open as normal.
The administration’s comments on their decision to go virtual states, “We all want nothing more than to get back to a version of normal that includes all students and teachers safely together in classrooms. The teachers, staff, and administrators of Monona Grove School District are committed to the health, education, and safety of our students and families. I acknowledge that not all families will support this plan.”
Parents like Hogan, however, are not buying it.
“It never appeared to me and it still does not appear to me today that Monona Grove has any intention of actually going back to school,” Hogan said. “The first survey they provided the parents never included the option of in-person school. It’s disingenuous for the district to even say they are thinking of eventually going back to school.”
While disappointed that the rally did not happen as planned, the group’s mission appears to remain the same. “We need a voice; we need a choice,” Hablewitz said.
