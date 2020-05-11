Almost two months ago, Gov. Tony Evers announced that all nonessential businesses would close to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. With hundreds of thousands of state residents without a job, others found themselves working from home.
For the volunteers who create the broadcasts for Monona’s radio station – WVMO 98.7 FM – working from home also became the norm.
“Many volunteers have stepped up to learn new things and help the cause,” said will Nimmow, director of community media. “Volunteers can call me and we can record over the phone, or they can record themselves using their phone or equipment they have – or of course the mics that were purchased. We utilize Google Drive as a way to share files that are too large for email.”
Mark Johanneck, president of the Friends of WVMO, worked with Nimmow to spec and purchase four USB microphones volunteers have used at home to create content for the station.
“This was a huge step in doing what we could to get people involved from their homes and to keep our programmed content fresh and new,” Nimmow said.
Johanneck’s show, “The Good Kind,” airs from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. It’s been running for almost three years, with May 30, 2017, the date of his inaugural program.
“I really love radio and enjoy putting my show together each week,” he said. “It's a creative outlet and gives me a chance to share all of my random and mostly useless musical knowledge and all of the music I have collected over the years.”
Johanneck was already familiar with audio editing software but needed to purchase a microphone and another piece of equipment to connect the microphone to his computer to record vocal parts introducing the music.
“It wasn't too difficult but did require making sure you have all the correct cables and that operating systems was up to date so it would play nice with the new hardware,” he said.
It wasn’t quite as easy for Scott Collins, a program host from the beginning.
“Scott took a mic home that was provided by the friends group and pushed himself to learn Audacity (audio editing software), and not only clean up old shows to broadcast but also started creating new shows as well,” Nimmow said. “The best part of this story is that he was not fluid in audio editing before this all happened. So, this is one of those great learning, positive experiences from it all.”
“Savage Scott” is host of “Savage Radio,” which airs from 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays. He started volunteering in November 2015.
When the safer-at-home order went into effect in March, he believed it was the temporary end to his show. But, he discovered he only needed the Audacity program, which was a free download, and a USB microphone – and, of course, the knowledge on how to create a show from home.
“I then reached out to Jeff Perry, host of "This Week In Music History," which airs immediately after me on Wednesday nights, as well as Johnny Rasta, host of "Back In The Day," which airs on Saturday mornings,” Collins said. “Both of them produce their programs exclusively from their homes, and they were more than willing to talk me through the process of how to make a show at home.
“Since everything was new to me, I was very intimidated. But being at home did give me the time and space to practice with it, to become more comfortable with it. I began by re-editing old shows for rebroadcasting, and once I was able to get a microphone from the station, I was then able to make all new shows. I am still learning but it is fun. Johnny Rasta told me to think of it as if I were making an album compared with doing the show live. He spoke my language and that helped incredibly well.”
Kirk Swenson, the volunteer music director at WVMO, has been broadcasting his show, “Drive Swede Said,” since Sept. 1, 2015, and he hasn’t missed a week. He wasn’t going to let the coronavirus stop him from keeping that streak alive.
“The free download of the digital editing software Audacity is something that I had played around with prior to volunteering at the station when I digitized some albums that never came out as CDs,” Swenson said. “The only thing now is that I spend much more time using it than previously. For my home recordings, I record my spoken content onto my phone and intersplice my talking with the digital music files in Audacity. The thing at home is that you can redo your spoken comment if you are unhappy with it versus when live in the studio you are stuck with whatever comes out of your mouth.”
“Drive Swede Said” airs from 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays.
Johanneck sometimes has to deal with his cats when he’s recording.
“My cats like to help me when I'm working on my show and will come and try and chew on the microphone or stand on my keyboard or meow while I'm trying to record,” he said. “I think it's kind of cute and unless they are really getting in the way I don't mind.”
Swenson said he has more interruptions when recording in the studio at Monona City Hall than at home.
“There are several times at the studio when people knock on the window and want you to come to the door,” he said. “They want to pay their water bill or find out where court is held. They just don’t seem to know that it is a radio station and I’m live on the air.”
As for Collins, he continues to learn by trial and error on occasion.
“For the second show where I was recording my vocals, everything seemed to be just fine,” said. “I went through the entire show to realize that my levels were too loud and the recording was completely distorted. I had to do it all over again.”
All agree there are distinct pros and cons to recording at the studio and at home.
In the studio, there’s the adrenaline from producing live content, and while the home versions allow the on-air personalities multiple takes to correct verbal mistakes, it also takes longer.
Regardless of when the safer-at-home order ends and volunteers can return to the studio, Johanneck said the show must go on.
“I’m really impressed with so many people’s efforts to step up and keep the station sounding good and producing fresh content,” he said. “I think it is really symbolic of how much the station and community mean to each other.”
