After an even battle for most of the first half, the Monona Grove High School girls’ basketball team lost its momentum in the Feb. 11 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 1 regional opener against Sun Prairie in Baraboo.
Offensive bursts by the Cardinals toward the end of the first half and early in the second half sent the Silver Eagles to a 41-34 defeat. The loss ended Monona Grove’s season with a 3-5 record.
All Dane County schools played an abbreviated schedule in 2021 with games outside the county and restrictions on practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Silver Eagles fought all those obstacles and played competitively behind the leadership of point guard Peighton Nelson, who scored a team-high 13 points.
“Peighton was excellent all season. She is a four-year varsity player and two-year captain,” Head Coach Tyler Kuehl said. “I've coached Peighton four out of my five years as the head varsity coach. That makes me an incredibly lucky guy. She's a coach's dream.”
Yet, Nelson’s efforts weren’t enough to kick-start the MG offense, which scored only 12 points in the first half. The Silver Eagles led 12-11 with four minutes left in the first half before an 8-0 burst put Sun Prairie on top 19-12.
“I thought we were really prepared for the game. We knew how Sun Prairie was going to defend some things and had a solid game plan,” Kuehl said. “Unfortunately, we just couldn't put the ball in the basket. Especially in the first half, we got great looks from the 3-point arc. They just didn't fall.”
Sun Prairie began the second half with a 7-2 run that opened the lead to 26-14.
Nelson was MG’s only double-figure scorer as Paige Hanson, Avery Poole and Taylor Moreau each had six. The Silver Eagles made five shots from beyond the 3-point line with Nelson hitting two.
Marie Outlay led Sun Prairie with 13 points and Antionique Auston had 10.
Monona Grove will graduate four seniors from the team including Nelson, Emma Goke, Lakyn Hinson and Halle Olson.
“This senior class as a whole has been a wonderful group of leaders. Through the good times and the bad, they have always put their team first,” Kuehl said. “They are incredibly supportive and caring people, and we will miss their presence next season.”
The good news is Kuehl will see eight players returning with varsity experience including Poole, Moreau, Hanson, Emily Clevidence, Emma Lee, Ally Yundt, Gwen BonDurant, and Delaney Bracken.
“That's a lot of returning experience, and I'm excited to see what they can do with a slightly more normal offseason and a full varsity season next year,” Kuehl said. “I'm excited about the potential of the returners, but the potential is nothing without work towards it. There are a lot of areas we need to get better as individual players and as a team if we want to see more success next season.”
