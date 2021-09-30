Cottage Grove Fire opens station during Fire Prevention Week

Members of the Cottage Grove Fire Department smile and wave during a parade in 2020.
The Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department is marking this year’s Fire Prevention Week with an open house and educational opportunities for the public.
“Fire prevention week is the one week out of the year that is truly dedicated to putting extra emphasis on visits, tours and events,” said Nick Archibald, Chief of the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department. “The history of fire prevention week stems from the devastating losses suffered by the Great Chicago Fire during the same week in 1871.”
Fire Prevention Week will run from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 this year. Sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, Fire Prevention Week has been used as an educational opportunity since 1922.
The Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department will hold an open house on Saturday, Oct. 9, in honor of Fire Prevention Week. Residents of Cottage Grove can visit the station at 4030 County Highway N between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Firefighters will be serving food, meeting community members and giving tours of the station and fire trucks. Firefighters will also be teaching visitors about fire prevention and providing them with materials. Medflight will possibly visit the station at noon as well.
The department’s event listing says this is an opportunity to meet Cottage Grove’s hometown firefighters, and get to know the department.
“We teach families and children how to stay safe during a fire, which can drastically decrease the potential for casualties. We also provide education in how to prevent fires in the first place,” Archibald said.
In a typical year, Archibald said the department will visit the schools and daycares in Cottage Grove during Fire Prevention Week, helping with fire drills and giving educational presentations. However, Fire Prevention Week isn’t the only time of year the department does outreach.
“The Cottage Grove Fire Department makes efforts all year round to provide fire prevention and education to residents and business owners,” Archibald said.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” which encourages families to identify the sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms sound like, and how to respond when both adults and children hear those sounds.
The National Fire Protection Association is encouraging everyone to test all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly, replace change batteries when necessary, replace those alarms every ten years and learn the difference between the sounds of the two alarms. If you hear a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm, exit the home immediately. If someone in your household is deaf or hard of hearing, install a bed shaker and strobe light alarms.