Monona Grove "in a really good place" with vaccine mandate, Superintendent says

One month in to a vaccine mandate at Monona Grove School District, Superintendent Dan Olson said an overwhelming majority of the district’s employees are already in compliance.
School board members voted Sept. 21 in favor of a policy that requires district employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Dec. 1.
Now, the district is “in a really good place” with the mandate, Olson said.
Olson confirmed at a school board meeting this month that, as of Oct. 13, about 97% of all Monona Grove teachers had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
He said the district employs roughly 300 teachers, meaning only less than 10 are still unvaccinated. Olson said he could not comment on whether those unvaccinated teachers will be requesting an exemption from the mandate.
As per district policy, exemptions are only offered for those who have religious beliefs against vaccinations, or those who have a disability that prevents them from being vaccinated.
Employees who are not vaccinated by Dec. 1, and have not claimed a verified exemption, could face unpaid leave or termination, the mandate said.
At the time of Olson’s update, Public Health Madison & Dane County reported a 71.4% vaccination rate among Dane County residents.
You can read the district’s full vaccine mandate here: https://go.boarddocs.com/wi/mgsd/Board.nsf/Public