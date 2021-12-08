Many local dancers from the McFarland, Cottage Grove and Monona area will be performing in a Dance Wisconsin production of “The Nutcracker” this holiday season.
Dance Wisconsin is putting on its 44th performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” Dec. 28 and 19 at the Wisconsin Union Theater.
The group says it hopes to bring the show into the modern era with new costuming, choreography, and concepts.
The tagline of this year’s Nutcracker, “Marching Forward” has a double meaning for the company, a release from Dance Wisconsin said.
Dance Wisconsin hopes to march forward in light of the challenges caused by COVID-19.
Dance Wisconsin still gave their students the opportunity to perform the choreography during the pandemic by creating “Nutcracker Sweets” an abridged version of the show’s second act. The students were able to come into the studio, masked, and record the performance for their families. This year, Dance Wisconsin plans to bring back all the usual aspects that take their production to the next level: their live orchestra and choir and guest artists from the Joffrey Ballet and Big Muddy Dance Company.
COVID also gave the company directors time to reflect on potential changes for their next time on stage, and bring the show up to date culturally. In the second act of the show, Clara is whisked away to the Land of Sweets where cultures from all over the world come together. Since 1892, the way we view and interact with other cultures has evolved, but the original choreography and costumes were rooted in harmful stereotypes that could alienate or offend audiences, the release said.
The individual dances are undergoing a name change; for example, the “Arabian” dance is now called “Meskouta,” a traditional Moroccan dessert. The new costumes being created by Dance Wisconsin’s talented sewing team will not include visuals that caricature a certain group. Tchaikovsky’s music and the new desserts still celebrate diversity, but they will do so in a way that does not stereotype other cultures.
There will be special appearances by the Dance Wisconsin Orchestra, the Monona Grove High School Singers, and guest artists Cara Gary, Walter Garcia, Maggie Batterman, and Will Brighton.
