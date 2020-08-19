Monona City Clerk Joan Andrusz announced that residents who have already filed a request for an absentee ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election, will have their ballots mailed to them by Sept. 17.
The deadline for residents to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot request on the www.myvote.wi.gov website.
In-person absentee voting at Monona City Hall is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Tuesday, Oct. 20, through Friday, Oct. 30. Additional in-person absentee voting hours will be provided until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Wednesday, Oct. 28, as well as from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24.
The last day to mail in a voter registration is Wednesday, Oct. 14. After that date, residents will have to go in person to City Hall by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the polling location on election day.
The last day for any voting activity in City Hall is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Questions can be directed to the clerk’s office at 222-2525.
