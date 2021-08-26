Monona Grove administrators look toward start of school year

As the first day of school approaches, administrators with the Monona Grove School District are seeing Sept. 1 as a day of celebration.
“We are just thrilled to be able to be back in-person, full-time, five days a week,” Superintendent Dan Olson said. “Everyone is just so excited to have close to normal school settings...We know for most of our students there’s no substitute for being in person, that’s how learning happens best.”
With teachers returning to schools to prepare on Friday, Aug. 27, and students starting classes on Sept. 1, administrators say they can feel excitement and relief from families and staff members alike.
“We’re just really excited to get everybody back in the building, we definitely know that’s the way that we can carry out our mission the best,” agreed Glacial Drumlin Principal Kristen Langer.
At the start of the 2021-22 school year, Monona Grove schools will see a majority of students back learning in-person, the most since schools first closed due to COVID-19 in March 2020.
The school district is offering optional virtual instruction this year and allowing students to learn from home if families choose to do so. But Olson said the number of students learning in that mode will be small — under 50 district-wide.
Director of Student Services Christa Foster said that while social and emotional learning has continued during virtual learning, there’s something special about students learning face to face.
“What they missed were the hallway conversations, the ability to check in with a student in the classroom...Those face to face connections,” said Director of Student Services Christa Foster said. “We’ve been waiting for that, to get back to those relationships.”
Olson said he believes students will recognize their school experience this year, compared to the variability of last year. While COVID-19 prevention measures will continue, it will be resembling a more ‘normal’ year.
Students will continue to wear masks indoors, maintain social distancing of at least three feet when possible and continue cleaning protocols.
“It’s a small price to have to pay,” Langer said.
Administrators said that they are carrying lessons learned during last year’s pandemic school year with them into this year.
Foster said that she’s been in awe of what teachers and staff members were able to accomplish last year, and that students have proven themselves to be adaptable and resilient.
Students learned “how to do hard things, how to access information,” and to “connect with the people (they) need to connect with” to receive support, Foster said. She added it’s important to be “celebrating all that they accomplished last year.”
Langer agreed, saying she was impressed by the compassion shown by students.
“Kids were understanding of others, and more compassionate and kind to everybody’s situation...trying to keep each other and everybody healthy,” Langer said.
Olson and Foster added they expect school staff to continue some practices that made life easier last year, like increased communication with families, and integrating social emotional learning into everyday learning.
Granite Ridge
Another major milestone for the school district, in addition to bringing most students back in-person, is the unveiling of a new school in Cottage Grove.
Granite Ridge School will open to students for the start of the school year, serving more than 400 students in grades 3, 4 and 5. The school is newly constructed on 4500 Buss Road, and was funded through a referendum.
Administrators say the school opening will affect the entire district. It’s another step toward creating optimal learning conditions for kids, Olson said. And it makes Glacial Drumlin a true middle school, Langer added, reducing numbers and housing grades 6-8.