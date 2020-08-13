The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled the Touch-A-Truck event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, in the parking lot at Cottage Grove School.
Officials cited ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the cancellation.
