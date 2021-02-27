From March 6 to March 13, the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of Troop/Pack 146 in Monona will be collecting food to help the hungry in the local community.
All food collected will be brought to St. Stephen’s Food Pantry. Families throughout Monona and the greater Madison area rely on the food provided by the church. The pantry provides a four-day supply of food to about two dozen households each Monday to Thursday.
Items needed include canned meats and fish, fruit juice, soups, baby formula, Jell-o, pudding mix, pasta, sauces, canned fruit, canned vegetables, baby cereal, powdered milk, peanut butter and hot or cold cereal. The group asks that you do not donate expired or opened items.
Monona residents should look for door hangers to be delivered to their front doors on March 6. On March 13, place needed items into bags and leave the food either at front doorstep or at the end of your driveway. Scouts will be picking up the bags between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Donations may also be brought directly to St. Stephens at 5700 Pheasant Hill Rd., Monona, between the hours of 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on March 13.
This food collection is part of Scouting for Food, an effort by Packs and Troops around the nation to fight hunger.
Troop/Pack 146 is chartered to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. In keeping with the values of Scouting, Cub Scouts devote themselves to community service. Along with year-round activities of crafts, outings, games and projects, Scouts seek to be of service to others.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Troop146Monona
