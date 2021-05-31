GiGi's Playhouse holding field day event at Ahuska Park

A photo taken at an Acceptance Event in partnership with Harbor Athletic Club during a Family BootCamp last weekend to raise awareness of the …
GiGi’s Playhouse Madison Down Syndrome Achievement Center on Monona Drive is on a mission to make the world a more accepting place for individuals of all abilities.
This isn’t just a typical awareness campaign, it’s an acceptance MOVEment, and its goal is to make the world a kinder and more accepting place for everyone. Join the MOVEment on June 5 when the Madison Playhouse is hosting a Field Day event to help raise awareness and acceptance for the Down syndrome community.
They are asking the community to show their support of “Acceptance for All” by making a $5 or more donation to the Madison Acceptance Challenge. Leading up the event, one of the Playhouse’s Self-Advocates will be hosting a community event in partnership with Harbor Athletic Club in Middleton on May 22 from 10-11 a.m. People do not need to be a Harbor Athletic member to attend and there is a suggested donation of $21 that can be pledged or given the day of.
Learn more here: https://support.gigisplayhouse.org/gigifit-acceptance-challenge/personal-event/coming-soon
Anyone that makes a donation is invited to join in the family friendly Field Day Event being held at Ahuska Park in Monona on June 5 from 10-11:30 a.m.
Activities will include fun for all ages and abilities. To learn more or make your commitment to acceptance, visithttps://gigisplayhouse.org/madison/field-day/.