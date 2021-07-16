Walsh to play in WFCA All-Star Game

Henry Walsh has been selected to play in the WFCA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 17 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. Walsh caught three touchdown…
Monona Grove 2021 graduate Henry Walsh will play in the 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday, July 17.
The WFCA All-Star Game is for high school seniors who are split into geographical teams. Walsh will represent the South team for large schools, who will face players from the North team for large schools.
As a wide receiver in the shortened alternate-fall season played in spring 2021, Walsh caught seven passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Walsh tied for the team lead with five sacks. Walsh also accumulated 19 tackles and nine tackles for loss in six games.
In 2019, Walsh was named as an honorable mention for the Badger South Conference team as wide receiver. Walsh led the team with 23 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns.
Walsh started out playing football as a Monona Pee Wee Falcon. Walsh will attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in the fall where he hopes to join the football team as a walk-on.