Focus on Energy recognized several businesses and other groups across Wisconsin for the impact each has made on the state through energy efficiency. The revealing of the Program’s annual Energy Efficiency Excellence Award winners coincided with Earth Day.
Focus on Energy, the statewide energy efficiency and renewable resources program, worked with its partner utilities across Wisconsin to choose 13 winners this year, each honored for efforts to reduce energy waste.
Among the winners is WPS Health Solutions of Monona.
“WPS Health Solutions is honored to earn this award for ongoing energy conservation efforts,” said Ken Roseth, vice president of facility operations. “Saving energy is just one of the ways we care for the environment, both today and for future generations.”
By getting in on energy efficiency, this year’s award winners not only see reduced energy consumption and cost savings, they also support technology innovation, job creation, lowered environmental impacts, increased competitiveness and reduced dependence on nonrenewable resources.
Since 2017, WPS has completed more than 25 major energy-efficiency initiatives. The list includes major LED lighting retrofits, optimization of air handlers and associated support equipment, optimization of data center climate controls and converting a steam heating system to a high-efficiency hot water system.
Including the last project applications from 2019, annual savings from those projects are estimated at 2.4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 23,000 therms of natural gas, said Alex Dodd, an energy adviser with Focus on Energy.
Using 2019 electricity and gas prices, that equates to about $275,000 in annual savings. Also, that amount of energy is enough to power 210 homes for a year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s greenhouse gas equivalency calculator. Total consumption (in British thermal units) at the Monona campus has been reduced by 15 percent.
Dodd also estimated total incentives from Focus on Energy at $215,000 for projects in 2017 through 2019.
