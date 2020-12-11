A town of Dunn resident reported a man firing a handgun round into the resident's porch Friday morning.
At 8:10 a.m. Friday morning, Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of Trout Trail in the town of Dunn.
According to the Sheriff's office, a resident reported a man coming to his front door and firing a round into his porch.
The suspect then left the area in a silver or gray "newer model Honda Accord."
The suspect is described as a thin white man between 5'4" and 5'8" wearing a black bandana or gator-type face mask. He was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap.
No one was injured from the shot, which the sheriff's office believes came from a handgun. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
