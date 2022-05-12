Contested race emerges for state assembly seat covering

A crowded contested race has emerged for a state assembly seat covering Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie, with one candidate from Cottage Grove and several from Sun Prairie.
State representative Gary Hebl, a Sun Prairie resident who represents the 46th Assembly District, shared recently that he won’t seek reelection to his seat in the state assembly. The 46th Assembly District covers Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Stoughton, Dunkirk, Burke, Pleasant Springs and part of Madison’s east side.
Hebl has served nine terms in the assembly, spanning nearly two decades.
“For almost eighteen years, I’ve had the best job in the world. Sun Prairie has been my home since the day I was born. I cannot imagine a better place to grow up or raise a family. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to represent my hometown and the people of the 46th Assembly District,” Hebl said in a statement.
Five candidates have joined the race for the assembly seat. The primary election is Aug. 9, and the general election is Nov. 8. The deadline to file is June 1.
One of those candidates is longtime Cottage Grove resident Melissa Ratcliff.
Ratcliff has served on the Dane County Board since 2018, representing District 36, which currently includes the town and village of Cottage Grove, part of the town of Sun Prairie and a portion of Madison’s east side. She also has served on the Cottage Grove Village Board since 2018.
Facing Ratcliff in the primary will be Analiese Eicher of Sun Prairie, Andrew Hysell of Sun Prairie, Mike Jacobs of Sun Prairie and Syed Abbas of Madison.
Eicher is a member of the Democratic Party, and serves on the Dane County Board and Sun Prairie Plan Commission. Eicher has served as chair of the Dane County Board.
“This moment is hugely important for the people of the 46th district. I have a strong track record of not only fighting the good and important fights, but winning them and delivering results to the people who most need our help and protection,” said Eicher.
Hysell is a Democrat from Sun Prairie, who has worked with organizations like Save the Children, the Campaign for Healthy kids, Wisconsin Justice Initiative and other groups.
“I’m running as a Democrat for the assembly to stand in opposition to and fight against these forces as they must be stopped if we hope to save our democracy and protect our freedom,” said Hysell.
Abbas is a Madison resident who serves on the Madison City Council, and is a democrat. He is the president of the council, and was elected vice president in 2020.
“Originally from Pakistan, I worked really hard to get where I am today. It is with that determined attitude and strong work ethic that I will advocate for you,” Abbas writes on his website.
Jacobs is a democratic Sun Prairie resident, and currently serves as a Sun Prairie alder for district 3. Jacobs also serves on the city’s sustainability council, and is a UW-Whitewater professor.
“My time in the legislature will focus on six issues: the economy (particularly employment), education, environment, energy, equity, and service to my constituents,” said Jacobs in a prepared statement. “My experience in helping Sun Prairie become a model in all of these areas will help me become an effective legislator as Wisconsin wrestles with the very same issues.”
Ratcliff said her priorities during a potential term in the legislature would include smart business growth, education support, supporting families, sustainability and infrastructure improvements.
Eicher’s priorities, a statement said, include protecting voting rights, ensuring fair maps, protecting free speech, easing student debt burden and responsive leadership.
“To get the results voters want to see, they need a leader with a proven record of building coalitions to get things done. I have a history of bringing people of different perspectives together to make difficult, yet meaningful decisions,” said Eicher. “I’m ready to make a difference for the people of the 46th Assembly District.”
Hysell’s priorities include equity, serving families, criminal justice reform, voting rights, and mental health initiatives.
“We cannot stand by while Republican legislative leaders draw legislative maps that disenfranchise Wisconsin voters,” Hysell added. “We cannot stand by while elected officials question the results of fair elections. And we cannot stand by while extremists call for the jailing of local elections officials who are simply doing their job.”
Abbas prioritizes affordable housing, environmental social justice, safe communities, racial justice, sustainability and COVID-19 mitigation, his website says.
Jacobs’ priorities include economic development, education, environment, energy, equity and serving constituents.
“The economy is a top priority because the economy eventually affects everything, and everything eventually affects the economy,” Jacobs said, “and we in Sun Prairie are demonstrating how to create sustainable growth by fostering great partnerships with businesses, schools, local government, and neighborhood organizations. That’s been critical to Sun Prairie being the fastest growing community in the state.”