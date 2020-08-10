To the editor,
History is an important part of every community. I believe that instead of separating ourselves from the past, we need to honor our past.
The first Monona Grove School District school in Cottage Grove was named Cottage Grove School. Per the committee’s report, they want to rename this school so that the name Cottage Grove does not appear in the name, but yet they are willing to change the name of Winnequah in Monona to Monona Elementary. This being the case, wouldn’t it make sense to make Cottage Grove School, Cottage Grove Elementary? If it is OK for Monona to be in the name of a school, then why is it not OK for Cottage Grove to be in the name of a school?
The second Monona Grove School District school in Cottage Grove was named Taylor Prairie. This name was in reference to the following:
1) The “Taylor” was in reference to the 12th governor of Wisconsin, William Robert Taylor. William Robert Taylor was a resident of Cottage Grove. He was a teacher, farmer, lumberman and a politician in the Democratic Party. As governor, he was pivotal in the development of the local Grange movement. The Grange was an organization in the United States that encouraged families to band together to promote the economic and political well-being of the community and agriculture. Governor Taylor’s most noteworthy act was the Potter Law. This law effectively put the railroad and freight prices under the auspices of the new state Railroad Commission making for fairer pricing.
2) “Prairie” comes from the fact that the Cottage Grove area was located in the Midwest prairies and the glacial drumlins.
It is my understanding that the name of the third school in Cottage Grove, Glacial Drumlin, was chosen by students from a list of proposed names. As noted above, the area that Cottage Grove was located was part of the glacial drumlins. Dane County has shown recognition of this area by designating the county bike trail, that terminates in Cottage Grove, as the Glacial Drumlin bike trail. The glaciers that formed the drumlins in the Cottage Grove area make a great name.
If the committee and ultimately the school board believe that the community names need to be removed from the names of our schools so that any sense of division can be eliminated, they first need to determine that there is a division. When Cottage Grove first became part of the Monona Grove School District, there was a division between the students from Cottage Grove and the students from Monona. At that time, the Cottage Grove students were referred to as “Grovers” and were considered as second class since they were just farmers. I was a “Grover.” I was in the first class to come from Cottage Grove and attend Nichols as a seventh grader. As time passed, this division disappeared as we all became friends. We have had two children graduate from Monona Grove, and it is my observation that there are few problems between the students from Cottage Grove and those from Monona. If there are problems, I believe it involves we, as parents, not the students.
If the committee and the school board believe as noted above that school names need to be changed to remove community names, then shouldn’t the high school name be changed, and how about the school district name?
Thank you for the time I know you will spend thinking about the history of Cottage Grove before changing any school names.
Eileen Conklin
Cottage Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.