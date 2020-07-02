Scott Kowalski, executive vice president of marketing and communications at WPS Health Solutions, headquartered in Monona, has been appointed to the American Heart Association’s Midwest Region board of directors for a two-year term. The American Heart Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease.
“Scott will be a tremendous asset to our board,” said Kevin Harker, executive vice president of the Midwest Region. “He has a wealth of knowledge to lend our organization, and I look forward to working with him to advance the mission of the American Heart Association and improve the lives of people across the Midwest.”
Kowalski will serve on the Corporate Operations Committee, which oversees the budget, fundraising, staffing, real estate (AHA offices) and employee engagement. The Midwest Region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
After fully recovering from a stroke in May 2014, Kowalski joined the Madison board of directors. In June, he concluded a two-year term as board chairman.
“My co-workers and fellow executives at WPS Health Solutions know about my passion for heart health and stroke prevention, and I appreciate their ongoing support,” Kowalski said. “The Heart Walks and CycleNation events that I have had the privilege of leading are important sources of funding for the American Heart Association, but they also serve as a reminder that developing a heart-healthy lifestyle should be a year-round commitment.”
Kowalski joined WPS in May 2013, serving as executive vice president of health insurance and chief operating officer of Arise Health Plan. In early 2018, he moved into his current role as executive vice president of marketing and communications, and is responsible for marketing, corporate communications, public relations and community affairs. In addition, he is the vice president of the WPS Charitable Foundation board of trustees and a member of the WPS Political Action Committee.
He earned an undergraduate degree in political science from UW-Madison and a law degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago-John Marshall Law School.
