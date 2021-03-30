Monona Grove’s girls tennis team earned a 6-1 Badger South victory over Milton at Four Lakes Athletic Club on Friday.
The Silver Eagles claimed three of the four singles points, sweeping doubles play.
Mary Clark (No. 2) and Paige Hanson (No. 3) were each straight-set victors in singles. Ava Zebell (No. 4) won via forfeit and No. 1 player Maggie Davis fell 6-3, 6-4 to Natalie Niemeyer.
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Kate Walsh and Marissa Light won 6-0, 6-1.
MG faces Milton again on Friday at Ahuska Park in Monona.
MONONA GROVE 6, MILTON 1
Singles: Niemeyer, M, def. Davis 6-3, 6-4; Clark, MG, def. McNett 6-0, 6-0; Hanson, MG, def. Ploszaj 6-0, 6-0; Zebell, MG won 2-0, 2-0.
Doubles: Walsh/Light, MG, def. Davis/Khoury 6-0, 6-1; Plourd/Bernards, MG, def. Grossman/Cudziovic 6-3, 7-6; Sperle/Nuon, MG, def. Urbik/Bucklin 6-3, 1-6, 1-0.
