The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a settlement with Hydrite Chemical Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at a Cottage Grove plant.
According to a release from the EPA, Hydrite Chemical Co., which operates a chemical blending and manufacturing facility in cottage grove, "exceeded permit limits by failing to properly monitor fugitive emissions of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs)."
The EPA alleges in a complaint that its staff conducted an LDAR inspection at Hydrite in 2017 and 2019, identifying six alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, resulting in more than 25 tons of HAPs being emitted per year from at least 2014 to 2017.
Hydrite must conduct a leak detection and repair audit and implement training procedures and corrective actions. After the audit, the facility is to monitor and accurately calculate its air emissions and establish and comply with HAP limits.
Hydrite must pay a $480,500 civil penalty. The proposed settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval. To submit a comment, visit https://www.justice.gov/enrd/consent-decrees
