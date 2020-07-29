Monona Grove High School has postponed its fall sports season due to the months-long COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletic Director Jeff Schreiner released the following statement:

"MG has been busy defining our instructional model and plans for the fall sports season. We have decided to go virtual for instruction and suspend all fall sports seasons at this time due to Public Health Madison and Forward Dane recommendations. So the delayed sport practice start dates will not apply to us. We will look to review the opportunity alternatives offered by the WIAA to make a more informed decision about fall sports."

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) earlier approved a delay in the start of practices for fall sports with high-risk sports such as football, boys soccer and volleyball not starting until Sept. 7 and low-risk sports such as cross-country, girls golf, girls swimming and girls tennis not beginning practices until Aug. 17.

The board said it would work on an alternative plan with schools not able to play fall sports.

Administrators for several school districts in southwest Wisconsin had earlier proposed moving fall sports to spring 2021 with spring sports beginning after that.

