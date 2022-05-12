 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE BOYS TENNIS

Monona Grove boys tennis defeats Sun Prairie; loses to Fort Atkinson

John Rathgeber won No. 4 singles (6-2, 6-1) against Andrew Meintjes for Monona Grove’s lone win against Waunakee on Friday, May 6.

At No. 1 singles, Tyler Nelson defeated Chase Lindwall (6-1, 6-0). Levi Christian won (6-2, 6-3) against Owen Dziedzic at No. 2 singles. Hayden Liu claimed No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-1) against AJ Nelson.

Waunakee swept the doubles competition as George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth defeated Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley (3-6, 6-3, 6-2) at No. 1 doubles. Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor won (6-1, 4-6, 6-1) against Bode Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe at No. 2 doubles. Xander Priest and Noah Sell defeated Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien (6-1, 6-3) at No. 3 doubles.

Monona Grove 5, Sun Prairie 2

The Silver Eagles won three singles matches and two doubles matches in a 5-2 win against Sun Prairie on Wednesday, May 4.

Chase Lindwall defeated Nikko Vilwock (6-2, 6-0) at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Owen Dziedzic won (6-1, 6-0) against Noah Berg. John Rathgeber claimed No. 4 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Mandeep Sriramaneni.

Lincoln Metcalfe and Bode Kroll won (6-4, 6-7 (5), 11-9) against Christian Evenson and Ethan Triebel at No. 2 doubles. Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien defeated Alec Boswell and Pallav Karri (6-3, 6-4) at No. 3 doubles.

At No. 3 singles, Owen Parker of Sun Prairie defeated AJ Nelson (6-0, 6-2). Jacob Baldwin and Kyle Helmenstrine of Sun Prairie won (6-0, 6-1) against Joseph Binzley and Carter Ryan at No. 1 doubles.

Tags

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK