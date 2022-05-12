Monona Grove boys tennis defeats Sun Prairie; loses to Fort Atkinson

John Rathgeber won No. 4 singles (6-2, 6-1) against Andrew Meintjes for Monona Grove’s lone win against Waunakee on Friday, May 6.
At No. 1 singles, Tyler Nelson defeated Chase Lindwall (6-1, 6-0). Levi Christian won (6-2, 6-3) against Owen Dziedzic at No. 2 singles. Hayden Liu claimed No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-1) against AJ Nelson.
Waunakee swept the doubles competition as George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth defeated Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley (3-6, 6-3, 6-2) at No. 1 doubles. Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor won (6-1, 4-6, 6-1) against Bode Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe at No. 2 doubles. Xander Priest and Noah Sell defeated Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien (6-1, 6-3) at No. 3 doubles.
Monona Grove 5, Sun Prairie 2
The Silver Eagles won three singles matches and two doubles matches in a 5-2 win against Sun Prairie on Wednesday, May 4.
Chase Lindwall defeated Nikko Vilwock (6-2, 6-0) at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Owen Dziedzic won (6-1, 6-0) against Noah Berg. John Rathgeber claimed No. 4 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Mandeep Sriramaneni.
Lincoln Metcalfe and Bode Kroll won (6-4, 6-7 (5), 11-9) against Christian Evenson and Ethan Triebel at No. 2 doubles. Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien defeated Alec Boswell and Pallav Karri (6-3, 6-4) at No. 3 doubles.
At No. 3 singles, Owen Parker of Sun Prairie defeated AJ Nelson (6-0, 6-2). Jacob Baldwin and Kyle Helmenstrine of Sun Prairie won (6-0, 6-1) against Joseph Binzley and Carter Ryan at No. 1 doubles.