The Monona East Side Business Alliance will partner with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin and the Monona Parks and Recreation Department to hold a community blood drive.
The blood drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the Monona Senior Center.
Social distancing will be in place.
