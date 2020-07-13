A 77-year-old woman was mugged and nearly carjacked the morning of Thursday, July 9, after she left Walgreens, 4518 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, police said.
The victim said she was walking to her car when she realized a stranger was following. She got in her car and locked the doors as the man approached the passenger side window. She rolled it down slightly as he was trying to talk with her.
The man initially asked for directions but then reached in and unlocked the door. He got into the passenger seat, grabbed the woman by the hair and began punching her in the face. He ordered her to start driving. She refused and instead began honking the horn to alert passersby. As this happened, the robber grabbed her purse and fled on foot.
A police dog was brought to the scene, but no suspect was found. There are surveillance images and the Madison Police Department is hoping those will lead to an identity and an arrest.
The victim suffered facial injuries and was seen by Madison Fire Department paramedics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.