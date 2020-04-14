Construction is progressing at the Interstate 39/90 and Highway 12/18 (Beltline) interchange near Madison.
This week, westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 12/18, including some interchange ramps, will close overnight at I-39/90. Crews will install new pipe culverts under the existing roadways.
From 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 16, the following highways and ramps will be closed:
– All lanes of eastbound Highway 12/18 at the I-39/90 interchange.
– I-39/90 southbound loop ramp to Highway 12/18 eastbound (Exit 142B).
– I-39/90 northbound ramp to Highway 12/18 westbound (Exit 142A).
From 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, to 5 a.m. Friday, April 17, the following highways and ramps will be closed:
– All lanes of westbound Highway 12/18 at the I-39/90 interchange.
– Highway 12/18 westbound loop ramp to I-39/90 southbound.
Alternate local routes are required; motorists should follow the signed detour. The work operations, ramp and road closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.